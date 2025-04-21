Trump expresses condolences over death of Pope Francis

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed his condolences over the death of Pope Francis.

"Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God bless him and all who loved him!" he wrote on Truth Social.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was saddened by the news of the death of the 266th Pope. "We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff's soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church," he said in a statement. "May He rest in peace."

Francis, who had headed the Roman Catholic Church since 2013 after the abdication of his predecessor Benedict XVI (1927-2022), died on April 21, aged 88.