Russian, foreign designer decor solutions presented in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Moscow Interior and Design Week opened at the VDNKh exhibition center on December 11, featuring stands from Russian and foreign manufacturers, including those from Belarus and Hungary, TASS reports.

During the event, visitors can explore room designs in a variety of styles. One of the central stands has showcased the project titled Made in Moscow. Products from over 50 Moscow manufacturers are presented to the visitors, including different furniture, lighting solutions, ceramic pieces, etc.

"The theme of the 7th Moscow Interior and Design Week is dedicated to the development of the domestic design industry, which has garnered renewed attention in recent years. It demonstrates its full strength and enormous potential. <…> Within the exhibition’s overall theme, the concept of the project stand dubbed Made in Moscow reveals the image of a red thread through the cultural code <…> and architecture of the city," deputy head of the project Made in Moscow Daria Sharonova told reporters.

Moreover, the exhibition features stands from Belarusian and Hungarian brands. According to Valery and Anastasia, representatives of a Belarusian furniture company, they are displaying an apartment in the country’s traditional colors, attempting to convey the mood of Belarusian residents. "We wanted to combine modern design, maximum comfort and natural, ethnic materials, that highlight the wisdom and stability of Belarus," Anastasia said.

Design and interior industry growth

According to Natalia Preobrazhenskaya, the event’s curator and mentor, Moscow Interior and Design Week provides potential for decor industry growth. "Every year, the exhibition offers young companies, students, university graduates, who plan to become product designers, interior designers, architects, a unique opportunity that lies within these very walls," Preobrazhenskaya said.

Moscow Interior and Design Week will take place from December 11 to 14. Dozens of discussions are planned, with over 200 Russian and foreign experts addressing current trends in the design industry. Foreign furniture and decor importers will hold meetings with Russian manufacturers. In total, more than 1,200 Russian and foreign brands will be on display.

