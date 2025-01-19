Prince Vandal drone to have complete import substitution

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Specialists are working on import substitution for components of the fiber-optic FPV drone Prince Vandal of Novgorod, CEO of the Ushkuinik scientific and production center Alexey Chadaev told TASS.

"One of the tasks of the Ushkuinik scientific and production center is to perform import phaseout and localize production of components. The work is underway to make the Prince Vandal of Novgorod drone to be completely made of domestic components. We are also moving to production of the finished item in Russia in several places at once and not on a single site," the chief executive said.

The drone was tested in August 2024 during the invasion of the Ukrainian army into the Kursk Region. The unmanned aerial vehicle is not exposed to effects of the electronic warfare equipment and enables performing different missions.