Trump extends package of anti-Russian sanctions for another year

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that extends a package of anti-Russian sanctions introduced by his predecessor Joe Biden for a year, according to the US Federal Register.

On April 15, 2021, the Biden administration introduced executive order 14024, imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and entities that may have allegedly been engaged in cyber-enabled activities against the country, efforts to undermine the conduct of elections in the United States and other countries, attempts to harm or kill American citizens, as well as financial and other sanctions-busting operations.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in March that Russia considered all restrictions imposed on it as illegitimate and expected them to be lifted.