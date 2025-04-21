US, Philippines begin joint exercise involving over 14,000 troops — media

LONDON, April 21. /TASS/. The United States and the Philippines have announced the start of the joint annual military exercise Balikatan 2025, with more than 14,000 servicemen expected to take part in it, Reuters reported.

"The full battle tests are intended to take into consideration all of the regional security challenges that we face today, beginning in the South China Sea," the agency quoted Lieutenant General James Glynn, the maneuver officer in charge of the maneuvers from the US, as saying.

The exercise will include training with NMESIS coastal missile systems, HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, and other types of weaponry.

About 9,000 American and 5,000 Philippine servicemen are participating in the maneuvers. Small contingents from over 10 countries, including Australia, Japan, France, and Canada, will also attend as observers. The exercise will be held in the Philippines and the South China Sea from April 21 to May 9.

Last year, Balikatan ran from April 22 to May 10, involving 16,000 US and Philippine troops, along with several hundred Australian and French military personnel. Observers came from 14 countries across Asia and Europe.