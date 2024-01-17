Russian air defenses intercept four MLRS rockets, two drones above Belgorod

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down four rockets launched from a Czech-made Vampire multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) and two drones above the borderline Russian region of Belgorod, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A yet another attempt by the Kiev regime to attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted this morning. The attack involved an RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system and fixed-wing drones. On-duty air defenses destroyed four MLRS rockets and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

The region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel earlier in the day that a few more aerial targets were shot down above Belgorod in the early hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported, although minor damage, done by falling fragments, was reported on the ground.

The Belgorod City Hall said on its Telegram channel that a missile alert, issued in the region, was cancelled.

Earlier on Wednesday, seven Ukrainian Olkha missiles and four drones were destroyed above the region.