{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian air defenses intercept four MLRS rockets, two drones above Belgorod

No casualties were reported, although minor damage, done by falling fragments, was reported on the ground

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down four rockets launched from a Czech-made Vampire multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) and two drones above the borderline Russian region of Belgorod, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A yet another attempt by the Kiev regime to attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted this morning. The attack involved an RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system and fixed-wing drones. On-duty air defenses destroyed four MLRS rockets and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

The region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel earlier in the day that a few more aerial targets were shot down above Belgorod in the early hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported, although minor damage, done by falling fragments, was reported on the ground.

The Belgorod City Hall said on its Telegram channel that a missile alert, issued in the region, was cancelled.

Earlier on Wednesday, seven Ukrainian Olkha missiles and four drones were destroyed above the region.

Tags
Russia's domestic policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Russia to dispatch another humanitarian aid package to Gaza people
The aid was collected at the initiative of the Republic of Bashkortostan
Read more
Russian tennis star Kasatkina moves on to round 2 at 2024 Australian Open
The Russian is now set to face off in the next round against another US tennis player, Sloane Stephens, who cruised past wildcard Olivia Gadecki of Australia with a straight sets win of 6-3; 6-1 in their first round battle
Read more
Deportation of Russians from Latvia affects Russian security — Putin
"The events that are taking place in Latvia and other Baltic countries now, when the Russian people are being thrown out, are very serious and directly affect the security of our country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
About 3 mln Russians traveled around country during New Year holidays — ATOR
According to ATOR, tourists made the most trips to Sochi (from 40% to 60% of New Year's sales)
Read more
NATO won’t expand to Asia — Stoltenberg
According to the alliance’s secretary general, while NATO doesn’t see China as an adversary, it has to adapt to the country's "heavy investments in modern military capabilities"
Read more
European allies uneasy as Trump gains momentum in potential White House comeback — agency
The report said that "many US allies are concerned about Trump’s America First rhetoric and threats to pull out of NATO, not to mention his protectionist trade policies"
Read more
Nearly 1,000 Russians in Latvia receive letters warning of possible deportation — TV
As the TV channel notes, the Russians have been given two weeks to respond to these letters, a decision on their deportation has not yet been made
Read more
Overnight blasts in Erbil, businessman’s death: What we know about Iranian missile strikes
According to Iran, "spy centers" belonging to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, as well as the stationing areas of "anti-Iranian terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan," were hit
Read more
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Read more
Russia’s Blinkova defeats Spain’s Bucsa to move on to round 2 at 2024 Australian Open
Anna Blinkova is now set to face off in the next round against 3rd-seed Yelena Rybakina of Kazakhstan
Read more
New US Treasury rules complicate money transfers between Russia, Turkey — source
Earlier, the media reported that Turkish exporters faced the problem of banks refusing to process money transfers from Russia intended to pay for the supply of goods
Read more
Russia’s foreign trade surplus down to $126.9 bln in 11M 2023 — customs service
Exports to European countries fell to $78.4 bln from $248.3 bln, while imports went down to $71.7 bln from $80.7 bln
Read more
Turkish army hits over 100 Kurdistan Workers’ Party targets in Iraq, Syria
Yasar Guler vowed that the fight against the PKK would continue "until the last terrorist is eliminated"
Read more
Dollar slides to 87.63 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The euro gained 13.75 kopecks, to 95.78 rubles
Read more
Kremlin mum on mass media reports about Chinese banks auditing Russians’ transactions
Foreign economic activity "is a rather sensitive sphere and it would be unwise to speculate on it," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
US hindered probe into COVID origin, Pfizer, Moderna harvested profits — Russian military
According to Igor Kirillov, the list of people involved in COVID-19 relief fraud also includes top managers from a number of US contracting organizations, namely Nita Madhav, who was CEO of Metabiota, and Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance
Read more
Idea of relocating Russia’s capital city to Irkutsk in Siberia not feasible — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained that he had not read the letter outlining the capital relocation proposal itself, but was aware of its contents from the media
Read more
Israeli minister calls Erdogan 'Nazi,' urges nationwide boycott of anything Turkish
"I urge Israelis not to travel to Turkey, not to buy any Turkish products and not to financially support them," Ben Gvir stressed
Read more
Oil prices accelerated their decline
The Brent price reached $77.69, while WTI oil also showed a moderate decline and traded at $71.85
Read more
Implementation of Putin-Kim agreements in full swing, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that he has "warm memories" about his visit to Pyongyang last year and the "magnificent hospitality" provided by the North Korean side
Read more
Iran’s strikes in Erbil indicate that Middle East conflict grows — expert
"Iran's actions can really be seen as a response to the possible involvement of these very intelligence services in the latest terrorist attacks," Boris Dolgov explained
Read more
Israeli army withdraws one of its four divisions from Gaza Strip for rest, training
After its withdrawal, the 162nd Division will remain in northern Gaza "carrying out clean-up operations to locate Hamas’s infrastructure and kill or capture its remaining operatives," the media reported
Read more
Winter camouflage all the rage in Ukraine as men seek to dodge draft by fleeing country
That’s the latest addition to Ukraine’s draft-dodging tricks
Read more
West scales up training of Ukrainian troops — White House
"We're working to secure bipartisan support for the necessary resources to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said
Read more
Guinness Book revokes title of world's oldest dog after doubting its age
The guard dog breed Alentejo Mastiff entered the Guinness Book of World Records in February 2023
Read more
Russia urges Gonzalo Lira's colleagues to 'speak up' for those in 'dungeons' of Kiev — MFA
Maria Zakharova believes that the Lira affair once again clearly shows what the collective West really stands for, as it "pays lip service to freedom of speech and journalism, but in practice protects them only when it benefits them"
Read more
Putin expects grain harvest to reach 143-147 mln tons in 2024
The Russian leader stated that it is impossible to measure harvests in new regions because the statistics are still different
Read more
Flu, respiratory illnesses surge in Russia, cases up by 78%
According to the watchdog, Moscow, the Moscow Region, and St. Petersburg account for 25% of the cases
Read more
T-90M tank eliminates 12 Ukrainian troops via direct fire in Artyomovsk area
"After a drone operator provided coordinates of a house where 12 Ukrainian nationalists were hiding, a crew of a T-90M Proryv tank immediately advanced to forward position and carried out a direct fire strike at the provided coordinates," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Taiwan to build two more missile bases on its East Coast
The two projects will have a budget of about $55.15 million, and both bases are to be up and running by the end of April 2026
Read more
Russia demands tougher security outside its US embassy during March polls — ambassador
The embassy expects the US government to prohibit rallies in the immediate vicinity of Russian embassies and consulates, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Money transfers between Russia, Turkey close to standstill since start of year — newspaper
The bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Russia has been growing against the background of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions imposed by the EU and US, the media reports
Read more
Sovcomflot doubts possibility of permanent operation in the Red Sea — company
The company’s representative noted that Sovcomflot is closely monitoring the development of the situation in the Red Sea and assessing the risks
Read more
Maduro reaffirms Venezuela’s ownership of border region in territorial dispute with Guyana
According to Nicolas Maduro, the consultative referendum on the territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana consolidated society on the issue of Venezuela’s ownership of the region
Read more
Latvia assembles coalition of nearly 20 countries to supply drones to Ukraine — top brass
According to the media, plans to create a coalition were revealed last December during a meeting between Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov
Read more
Russia, Niger agree to pool efforts to stabilize situation in region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the sides welcomed the positive trends in the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and outlined promising cooperation areas
Read more
IDF strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Within a short amount of time, strikes were carried out against military structures and weapons infrastructure, the press service said
Read more
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Read more
Russian, North Korean foreign ministers to brief Putin on outcome of their talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov clarified that the meeting is expected to take place in the evening
Read more
Hungarian PM highlights need to provide assistance to Ukraine outside of EU budget
Viktor Orban noted that financial assistance to Kiev should be provided outside of the EU budget
Read more
Moldova to boost transit of gas, electricity — energy minister
Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising prices for gas and electricity, which has provoked protests in the country
Read more
Kalashnikov triples protection output
The Steel Institute designs armored, reactive, electromagnetic, antiradar protection, as well as signature decreasing means, new armored and composite materials
Read more
As many as 24 ballistic missiles of different types fired at Iraq, Syria, IRGC says
Four missiles were fired from Iran's Khuzestan province at terrorist positions in Syria's Idlib Governorate, while another 11 missiles were fired from Iran's west and northwest at Israeli "spy centers" in the city of Erbil
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate for January 17 to 87.65 rubles
The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 3 kopecks to 12.1217 rubles
Read more
Russia likely to build new aircraft carrier
According to Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the main brown-water force comprises warships that combine antisubmarine and attack capabilities
Read more
Russian lawmaker calls for strengthening ties with growing number of global allies
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, in today’s environment "it has become obvious to everyone that the era of US hegemony has passed"
Read more
Russia to begin testing new machine gun for its armed forces — source
He added that apart from the standard 5.45mm version, it is also planned to design export versions for NATO-standard 7.62mm and 5.56mm ammunition
Read more
Guernica trees to be planted in St. Petersburg to honor Spanish soldiers
The trees, which Peter the Great was also very fond of, can withstand the harshness of the northern climate - they will be grown on their own in a greenhouse for two years
Read more
Serbian opposition resumes protests in Belgrade
The opposition started a series of rallies near the Republican Election Commission on December 18, the day after Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections
Read more
Moldova’s gas consumption down 22% in 2023
It amounted to 657.2 mln cubic meters in January-December 2023 totally worth 764 mln euro, the press service of Moldovagaz reported
Read more
French president assures that his country will not strike Houthi positions
"We are seeking to avoid escalation," Emmanuel Macron said
Read more
Role of Northern Sea Route growing amid tensions in Suez Canal — Sovcomflot
The official also said that in 2023, Sovcomflot transported almost 1.7 million tons of hydrocarbons along the Northern Sea Route to the ports of China and Southeast Asia
Read more
Disagreements in Israel’s war cabinet put success of Gaza operation at risk — paper
According to the report, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and former head of the Israeli military Benny Gantz, who now heads an opposition block, disagree on two key issues
Read more
France, Ukraine to sign security agreements in coming weeks — Macron
"We are cooperating closely with our European and UK partners. We are about to complete drafting a bilateral agreement, which is to be finalized in the coming weeks. It contains elements of [security] guarantees," he said
Read more
Israel to rebuild areas along Gaza border after victory over Hamas, PM pledges
Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would first need to complete the military operation in the Gaza Strip, the stated objective of which is to destroy the military and political structure of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas
Read more
Pakistan threatens Iran with ‘serious consequences’ of striking its territory — ministry
This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the ministry said in a statement
Read more
'No comment': Peskov on Bild report about Germany’s 'NATO scenario for war with Russia'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the latest Bild report, dismissed it as "last year's horoscope"
Read more
Germany’s MEP insists on independent probe into US journalist’s death in Ukrainian jail
"To this end, we demand an independent investigation into the incident under the auspices of the OSCE and an immediate end to any support for this corrupt state," Bernhard Zimniok stressed
Read more
Putin meets with Russian, North Korean foreign ministers
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui informed the Russian president of the agreements reached
Read more
Another attempted military coup thwarted in Burkina Faso, media outlet reports
According to the report, the plotters planned to stage an explosion inside the presidential residence
Read more
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
US Senate agrees to continue work on government funding bill
At least 60 ‘yes’ votes were required to continue working on the government funding bill
Read more
North Korean leader Kim reiterates Pyongyang does not seek war but will not shrink from it
"The war will terribly destroy the entity called the Republic of Korea and put an end to its existence," Kim Jong Un said
Read more
Fire erupts at US bulker attacked off Yemen, but ship remains seaworthy — report
Ambrey said the ship isn’t associated with supplies of goods to Israel
Read more
NATO chief describes battlefield situation in Ukraine as difficult
"Russia is pushing hard. And this is serious and we should never underestimate Russia," Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Network of tunnels Hamas built under Gaza could be as long as 720 km
One official told the newspaper it could take years to disable the tunnel system
Read more
Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official
Fidel Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen
Read more
Events in Ukraine, its future defense needs cannot be predicted — Hungarian minister
Janos Boka recalled that the European Commission had suggested amending the EU budget for 2024 to include financial aid to Ukraine worth 50 billion euro
Read more
Illicit US-UK attack on Yemen strategic mistake, Iranian foreign minister says
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated "the firm position of the Islamic Republic of Iran to ensure safe navigation in the Red Sea," and added that Yemen's main goal was to end the war in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Press review: DPRK Moscow visit follows missile test and Trump tromps GOP rivals in Iowa
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 16th
Read more
Thirty countries, including Russia, come to China to discuss cooperation in the Pacific
According to the report, the attendees are discussing issues related to updating agreements governing cooperation and emergency responses in the Western Pacific Ocean
Read more
Pashinyan notes importance of revising EAEU economic interaction principles
Serious results have been achieved on all areas of cooperation since the integration started functioning almost a decade ago, the prime minister noted
Read more
Israel delivers at least 30 airstrikes on Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon — TV
No details of Hezbollah’s losses or damage on the ground were provided
Read more
True goals behind US biological research revealed in Ukraine — Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Kirillov also recalled that in 2023 administrative and technical agencies were created - the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy and the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy
Read more
US carries out new strike on Yemen to destroy Houthis’ anti-ship missiles
The Pentagon has not confirmed this report so far
Read more
Four LNG tankers stranded at sea amid Houthi escalation
The media reported earlier that QatarEnergy had suspended LNG deliveries via the Red Sea
Read more
EU weakening economically, losing political weight — top Hungarian diplomat
"Brussels is sticking to a centralist approach instead of letting its member states resolve their problems by themselves, which they can do much better," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
French leader to visit Ukraine next month to discuss arms supplies
During his visit he will make announcements related to French arms deliveries and bilateral Ukrainian-French agreements
Read more
Israeli army says it destroyed ‘strategic’ Hamas tunnel in central Gaza
The IDF said that following the detonation of the tunnel it had opened an alternative humanitarian route in the area
Read more
Finland to keep checkpoints on border with Russia closed through February — newspaper
According to the source, "there is no reason to think that the situation will change drastically in less than a month"
Read more
Musk forced to hand Starlink network over to military, Russian defense official says
According to advisor to the Russian defense minister Andrey Ilnitsky, the system provides the Ukrainian military with sufficiently high-quality communications
Read more
Residents of Kupyansk district reluctant to obey Ukrainian government’s evacuation order
"People understand perfectly well what will happen to their homes if they leave them," the region’s military-civilian administration head Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Gaza conflict to provoke war in other regions if not resolved — Turkish foreign minister
Gordan Radman emphasized that no resolution to the conflict would be possible without an equitable approach
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept four MLRS rockets, two drones above Belgorod
No casualties were reported, although minor damage, done by falling fragments, was reported on the ground
Read more
Over 100,000 Russians visit Thailand year-to-date
In 2023, Russians were the fifth-largest national group of tourists visiting Thailand
Read more
Trump’s re-election chances may make US, South Korea start defense costs talks earlier
The parties reportedly agreed that these negotiations should begin in 2024
Read more
EU countries plan to send mission to Red Sea — Reuters
The mission is expected to be created no later than February 19
Read more
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Russia, up 12.6% over last week
According to the crisis center, as many as 39,743 COVID-19 patients recovered during the past week
Read more
Zelensky admits he does not want Ukrainian conflict to become frozen
Ukrainian President, however, admitted that he was being asked from time to time about the possibility of starting negotiations with Russia
Read more
Updated Belarusian Military Doctrine focuses on peace, stresses no nation as enemy
Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin stressed that the essence of the document resonated with the peaceful nature of the Belarusian people
Read more
South Africa has valid reasons to pursue legal action against Israel — Russian diplomat
Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said it would be incorrect to draw parallels between the events in Gaza and Ukraine
Read more
Slovak PM criticizes Western support for Ukraine
According to Robert Fico, the situation is unlikely to change even if military support for Ukraine continues
Read more
UN agency says displacement of Palestinians is largest since 1948
"People live through the unliveable" in Gaza, said the agency
Read more
Estonian parliament rejects bill calling for immediate removal of Soviet monument
The initiative of the opposition Conservative People's Party envisioned that the Riigikogu would address the government with a proposal to demolish Soviet monuments
Read more
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight
According to the designer, during the first flight "were tested the aerodynamics characteristics, the aircraft’s avionics and elements of the radio-technical complex"
Read more
Russian financial messaging system having 557 participants — Central Bank
The Bank of Russia launched the System for Transfer of Financial Messages in 2014
Read more
Belarus defines family as union between biological man, woman
According to Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich, the concept excludes gender constructs and gender reassignment surgeries "so much advertised in the West"
Read more
Iraq refutes reports about IRGC attack on Mossad headquarters in Erbil
Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji added that the investigation continues
Read more
Russian forces repel six attacks in Kupyansk area, making Ukraine lose two Leopard tanks
Artillery and heavy flamethrower systems also inflicted damage on the enemy’s personnel and military hardware near the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the DPR
Read more
Duma protests idea of dismantling monument to Soviet soldier in Bulgaria
It is recalled that the prototype of the monument was Red Army soldier Alexey Skurlatov, a native of Altai, a holder of several frontline excellence awards, who in 1944 participated in the restoration of a telephone link between Sofia and Plovdiv
Read more
Israel, Hamas reach agreement on deliveries of aid, medicines to Gaza — Qatar
The ministry emphasized that Qatar would continue to work with its regional and international partners within the framework of Qatari efforts to bring about an end to the war in Gaza
Read more