Russia expresses condolences over passing of Pope Francis — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia expresses its deep condolences to the Holy See over the passing of Pope Francis and hopes that the values of peace and cooperation which he championed are carried on by his successor, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia hopes that the Pope's spiritual legacy will serve as the basis for the continuers of the pontiff's work, who share his desire to strengthen peace, security and stability," the ministry said.

"The Russian side expresses its deep condolences to the Holy See and to every Catholic in whose heart the memory of Francis lives."