MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out four attacks on Russian energy facilities in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kiev regime continued unilateral strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure. Four Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy sites were recorded in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, energy facilities in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh regions came under fire.