UN chief offers condolences over Pope Francis’ death

UNITED NATIONS, April 21. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has extended his condolences over the death of Pope Francis, who was "a messenger of hope, humility and humanity."

"I offer my deepest condolences to Catholics and all those around the world inspired by the extraordinary life and example of Pope Francis," he said in a statement. "I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a messenger of hope, humility and humanity."

The UN chief noted that the pontiff "was a man of faith for all faiths," working with people of different faiths. "Through the years, the United Nations was greatly inspired by his commitment to the goals and ideals of our organization," Guterres emphasized. "Our divided and discordant world will be a much better place if we follow his example of unity and mutual understanding in our own actions."

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88. He took the helm of the Catholic Church as the 266th pope in 2013, following the resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI.

On March 23, Francis was discharged from the hospital, where he had spent nearly 40 days. He had been treated for a complicated form of pneumonia and, as his doctors later reported, came close to death twice. The pontiff was ordered to have two months of complete rest, but he began briefly leaving his residence in the former Vatican hotel of St. Martha’s to visit St. Peter’s Basilica.

On April 20, the head of the Roman Catholic Church drove Francis in the popemobile through a square full of worshippers who had come out to celebrate Easter.