Ceasefire violations by Kiev still being reported — envoy

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Violations of the Easter truce by the Ukrainian side are still being reported, Russian foreign ministry ambassador at large Rodion Miroshnik said, adding that the Ukrainian army is delivering strikes in different sectors of the frontline.

"Donetsk has also been shelled today, air defense systems went into action this morning, shelling was registered in the Gorlovka direction, the Kremennaya direction was rocked at night. We also register quite a large number of attacks in the Kherson direction. Unfortunately, the statistics keep up. Reports on where strikes are delivered, where the attacks start are still being received," he said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

Russia is closely monitoring civil sites, while the military are fully informed about how the parties cooperate in the military context, the diplomat added.

On April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, announced an Easter truce until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21. He also urged Kiev to follow suit.