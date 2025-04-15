Gutsul says Moldovan president uses courts as tool to punish political opponents

CHISINAU, April 15. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity have made the country’s courts their tools of political reprisals against the opposition, Gagauz leader Evghenia Gutsul said after an appellate court dismissed a motion from the prosecution to take her into custody.

"The Chisinau Court of Appeal refused to grant another motion from prosecutors to place me in pre-trial detention for 30 days. This decision is more proof that all criminal cases against me have been fabricated and are totally politically motivated," she wrote on Telegram. "The judicial system in Moldova has been turned into a tool of political reprisals wielded by PAS against those who disagree. Their goal is to prevent me from serving as the region’s leader, a mandate that was entrusted to me by thousands of Gagauzia residents. But I will not give up."

Gutsul was detained on March 25 at the Chisinau airport. She is facing two investigations. In one, she was charged with irregularities related to the financing of the 2023 election campaign. In the other, she was indicted for irregularities in the financing of the opposition party Sor, which was declared illegal by Moldova’s authorities and subsequently dissolved.

After winning the election to lead the autonomy in 2023, the politician declared her intention to strengthen the region's friendly relations with Russia and criticized Chisinau's policy of confrontation with Moscow. The Moldovan government tried to void the election and sent prosecutors to investigate the region’s Central Election Commission. However, the Gagauz parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul, and several rallies were held in the region in support of the newly-elected leader. Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to appoint Gutsul as a member of the Moldovan government, defying Moldovan law.