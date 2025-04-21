Ukrainian army launches over 40 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, April 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched 42 drones and 30 projectiles at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, injuring four civilians, including three children, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorodsky District, six drones were launched at the villages of Vergilyovka, Golovino, Krasny Khutor, Nechayevka, Tavrovo, Ustinka and Chaiki; one of the drones was downed by air defenses. An FPV drone attack on Nechayevka left three people injured, including two minors and a woman. The minors - girls of 13 and 17 - were taken to the Regional Children's Clinical Hospital. <...>. Another child suffered injuries after a Kolokolchik mine exploded in the village of Tavrovo," the governor wrote on Telegram. According to him, a private house, a household building and two cars were damaged in the district.

Attacks on the Graivoronsky District involved 13 projectiles and eight drones; a car was damaged. Six unmanned aerial vehicles were launched at the Valuisky District, damaging a social facility, a private house and a gas pipeline.

Seventeen projectiles and 14 drones were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky and Shebekinsky districts; there were no casualties or damage.

Air defenses destroyed eight drones over the Gubkinsky, Novooskolsky, Starooskolsky, Ivnyansky and Korochansky districts. No casualties or damage were reported.