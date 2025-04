MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Air defenses of Russia’s battlegroup West have taken down 18 Ukrainian drones and one HIMARS rocket over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defenses destroyed a HIMARS rocket and 18 fixed-wing drones," he said.

In his words, the enemy lost over 250 servicemen in the reported period.

Also, the battlegroup destroyed 36 drone control posts, two Starlink terminals and three ammunition caches in the past day.