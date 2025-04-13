Germany’s likely new chancellor says new government may begin work on May 6

BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Friedrich Merz, chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), who is likely to become Germany's next chancellor, believes that the new German government under his leadership may begin its work on May 6.

"The new German government is expected to begin its work on May 6. Then we will have two months before the summer recess to quickly pass some decisions and to let people understand that something is truly changing," he said in an interview with Handelsblatt.

As an example of potential decisions that may be taken, he named better border protection and the growing number of deportations.

In early March, the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union bloc began negotiations on the creation of a new coalition government with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). For the CDU/CSU, which won the largest number of votes in the February 23 parliamentary elections, the Social Democrats are the only possible partner for forming a cabinet — the bloc will not cooperate with the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The coalition treaty between the two political forces was agreed on April 9. However, it is yet to be approved by both parties. The process is expected to be completed in late April.