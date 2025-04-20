MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost up to 155 troops in the Kursk Region before the Easter truce started, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost up to 155 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, four cars, four pieces of artillery, an Uragan multiple launch rocket system, and an electronic warfare station," the report said.

The units of Russia’s Battlegroup North struck Ukraine’s brigades near the settlement of Gornal in the Kursk Region before the Easter truce started, according to the report.

"Before the state of ceasefire was enforced, an advance by units of Battlegroup North inflicted damage on formations of a tank, three mechanized, and an air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Gornal," the report said.

Over the period of fighting in the Kursk frontline area, the Ukrainian army has lost more than 75,000 troops, the ministry added.