Venezuela reaffirms solid strategic ties with Russia — top diplomat

CARACAS, April 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto reaffirmed a strategic alliance with Russia following a meeting with Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"We held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in which we reaffirmed our solid strategic alliance, especially in defending against unilateral sanctions and promoting a new multipolar [world] order," Gil Pinto wrote on his Telegram channel.

The minister also said Venezuela is strengthening bilateral ties through diplomacy of peace.