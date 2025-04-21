Baikonur Site 1 may be included in UNESCO World Heritage List — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Gagarin's Start launch site at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan may become part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov announced.

"We believe that this historic site must certainly be preserved and passed on to future generations. In cooperation with our Kazakh colleagues, we intend to implement an initiative of creating a museum complex on the basis of Gagarin's Start and include the site in the UNESCO World Heritage List," he said during a meeting of the Commission on Cooperation between the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of Russia's parliament) and the Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament.

Baikonur Site 1 is a remarkable technological achievement in itself, Bakanov stressed. "It is from there that the first artificial Earth satellite was launched and the first human space flight began," Roscosmos emphasized.

This year, the Baikonur cosmodrome marks the 70th anniversary of its establishment. "Together with Kazakh colleagues, Roscosmos is making preparations to celebrate this historic occasion," the state space corporation noted.