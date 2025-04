NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. Time magazine has placed a photo of Pope Francis on the cover of its latest issue to commemorate his passing.

The cover features a black-and-white image of the pontiff, along with his name and lifespan. In an obituary, the magazine described him as a "reform-minded Roman Catholic leader who guided the church through an era of crisis."

On April 21, the Holy See announced that the pontiff died at the age of 88.