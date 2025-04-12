Russia’s 130kg wrestler Semenov clinches gold in Senior European Championships

BRATISLAVA, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Greco-Roman wrestler Sergei Semenov won gold in the 130kg European final in Bratislava after beating Turkey’s Muhammet Hamza Bakir.

Earlier, Russia’s Emin Sefershaev beat Azerbaijan’s Eldaniz Azizli in the 55kg final.

Russian freestyle wrestlers won five gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Russian athletes took three golds and two bronzes in Women’s Wrestling.

Senior European Championships that kicked off on April 7 run through Sunday. Russians are competing under the flag of the United World Wrestling (UWW).