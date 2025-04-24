Russia’s Lavrentev wins gold in under-73 kg event at 2025 European Judo Championship

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Danil Lavrentev won a gold medal on Thursday at the 2025 European Judo Championship in the under-73 kilogram weight category.

In the gold medal match in Montenegro, Lavrentev, 22, defeated Italy’s Manuel Lombardo.

Thursday’s final was the third face-to-face encounter on the floor between Lavrentev and Lombardo. The Italian judoka won the previous two.

The European championship’s bronze in this weight category was shared by Joan-Benjamin Gaba from France and Azerbaijan’s Rashid Mamedaliyev.

The 2025 European Judo Championships are held at the Moraca Sports Center in Podgorica, Montenegro, between April 23 and 27.

TASS reported earlier that Russian judokas Ayub Bliyev and Murad Chopanov already won silver medals at the European championship in the under-60 kg and under 66-kg weight categories.

In late March, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.