US-Iranian talks proceed well — Trump

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. The talks between Washington and Tehran are proceeding well, US President Donald Trump told journalists of his pool aboard the presidential plane.

"I think they’re going OK. Nothing matters until you get it done," the US leader said. "So I don’t like talking about it."

On Saturday, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators, in the presence of the Omani foreign minister, on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.