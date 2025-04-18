Russian forces take control over section of important road in Sumy Region — expert

LUGANSK, April 19. /TASS/. Russian units have expanded their fire control over a road between the municipalities of Yunakovka and Oleshnya, used to provide supplies to Ukrainian troops in that section of the frontline, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Yunakovka-Oleshnya is a lifeline for Ukrainian militants. Our servicemen have already expanded fire control over this section of the road. And it is quite substantial. <...> Distance-wise, about five kilometers of the Yunakovka-Oleshnya highway is under fire control of the Russian Armed Forces," he said.