Russia’s Economy Ministry lowers investment growth rate in 2025 to 1.7% in its forecast

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Economic Development Ministry expects a decrease in investment growth rate in Russia in 2025 to 1.7% against 7.4% in 2024, according to the draft scenario conditions for the socio-economic development of the country for 2025-2026 and for the planning period 2027-2028.

"The real investment growth rate is projected at 1.7% in 2025, at 3% in 2026, and in 2027 and 2028 - 3.3% and 3.7%, respectively," the document says.

"We have slightly reduced the investment growth rate. It still remains in the positive zone. We have reduced it to 1.7%. If it is put into physical volume or nominal values, this is a very big amount," the ministry representative noted. He added that the draft forecast has been submitted to the government for consideration.