US airstrikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill 12 — Houthi Health Ministry

DUBAI, April 21. /TASS/. At least 12 people were killed and 30 wounded in US airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa, which is under the control of the Yemeni rebel Ansar Allah movement, the Health Ministry of the Houthi government reported.

"According to preliminary data, the death toll as a result of the US attack on a market in the Forwa neighborhood has risen to 12, and another 30 people were wounded," the rebel-controlled Al Masirah TV channel quotes the ministry as saying.

The Ministry of Health also said that rescue teams continue to search for victims under the rubble and the number of victims may increase.

According to the channel, significant damage was caused to residential buildings and market outlets located in this area.

Earlier, the Al Masirah TV channel reported that American aircraft carried out several strikes on areas of the Yemeni capital. According to it, four more airstrikes hit the Saada province in the northwest of the country.