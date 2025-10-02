Russia may start buying more agricultural products in India — Putin

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia may buy more agricultural products and medicines from India, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"More agricultural products may be purchased from India. Certain steps can be undertaken from our side for medicinal products, pharmaceuticals," Putin said.

The head of state said that he had instructed the Russian government to think of proposals to be made to Indian friends and counterparts on the most promising areas of cooperation and how Russia can smoothen the imbalance in trade and other areas.