Transportation of Kazakh oil continues as normal after incident in Novorossiysk

ASTANA, November 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is transporting oil as normal along the Atyrau-Samara and Aktau-Makhachkala routes following a fire at the Sheskharis oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk, the press service of the country’s Energy Ministry reported.

"As of this hour, the reception and transportation of Kazakh oil via the Atyrau-Samara and Aktau-Makhachkala systems are being carried out in a routine manner, without restrictions," the statement said.

Earlier, the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Region reported that specialists had extinguished the fire that broke out at the oil depot of the Sheskharis transshipment complex after debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell onto the facility. No injuries were reported.

As the Kazakh Energy Ministry noted, "the ministry is in contact with Transneft to obtain real-time information." The situation remains under the ministry’s constant supervision.