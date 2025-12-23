Kazakhstan ready to offer negotiation platform for talks on Ukraine — president

ASTANA, December 23. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, stated that the republic is ready to provide a platform for negotiations to settle the situation in Ukraine, the press service of the Kazakh leader reported.

"The head of our state emphasized the complexity of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, where the territorial issue takes a dominant place and requires compromises from both sides, taking into account the real situation on the ground. Therefore, Kazakhstan calls on all involved parties to show patience, flexibility, professionalism and nevertheless continue to search for a peace formula. At the same time, our country is not a mediator, but if necessary, it is ready to provide a negotiation platform in a spirit of goodwill," the statement said.

Tokayev also invited Donald Trump "to make a visit to Kazakhstan at a time convenient for him and expressed confidence that this event would be historic," the press service stated.