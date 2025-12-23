Belarus, Russia update main military-technical cooperation document

MINSK, December 23. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow have amended the agreement on the development of military-technical cooperation, the Belarusian State Military Industrial Committee has said.

"Belarus and Russia have updated the main document in the sphere of military-technical cooperation," the committee said in a statement on its Telegram channel. "Dmitry Pantus, the head of the Belarusian Military Industry Authority, and Dmitry Shugayev, director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, signed a protocol amending the Agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on the Development of Military-Technical Cooperation of December 10, 2009."

According to the press service, the amendments will allow for a more accurate approach to mutual product deliveries under the agreement, taking into account the current geopolitical situation.