Parade of Russian Father Frosts, Snow Maidens takes place in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, December 24. /TASS/. A parade of Russian Father Frosts and Snow Maidens has taken place in central Mexico City ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, a TASS correspondent reports.

Russian compatriots and Mexicans gathered at the Palace of Fine Arts, after which the column marched along the pedestrian Francisco Madero Street to the Zocalo Square.

The New Year's parade was held in Mexico City for the second time, Ksenia Yakhnenko, head of the youth organization of Mexican compatriots RusActiv, told TASS. "The Mexicans really liked our parade; they have a very positive attitude toward such events. This year, more people wanted to participate, and we hope this procession will become a tradition," she said. The procession, accompanied by Russian and Soviet New Year's songs, attracted genuine interest from local residents and tourists.