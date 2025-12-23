EU hindering, not helping Ukraine peace — Hungarian PM’s office

BUDAPEST, December 23. /TASS/. The European Union’s moves in connection with Ukraine are hindering rather than helping the settlement of the conflict and the achievement of peace, Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas told journalists, commenting on the results of the EU summit held on December 18-19 in Brussels.

"Currently, there is no peace in Ukraine, and unfortunately, what Europe is doing does not lead to the establishment of peace. Proposals to send European [peacekeeping] forces there are definitely premature," he stated following the Hungarian government session on Tuesday.

Gulyas reported that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had briefed his cabinet members in detail on the results of the Brussels meeting. Hungary, together with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, refused at the EU summit to participate in providing an interest-free "military loan" of 90 billion euros to support Ukraine. "We believe this is contrary to pan-European interests," the head of the Hungarian prime minister’s office noted.

"Europe should not finance the war but support the United States’ peace efforts. This would provide a real opportunity to establish peace," Gulyas emphasized. He confirmed that Hungary will "sit out" any EU initiatives aimed at continuing the Ukrainian conflict.