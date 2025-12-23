Debris of plane crash near Ankara located - NTV

ISTANBUL, December 23. /TASS/. Turkish rescue units have discovered the debris of the private Falcon 50 aircraft that crashed shortly after taking off from Ankara airport, the NTV television channel reported.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, five people, including Libyan Army Chief of Staff Muhammad al-Haddad, were aboard the Falcon 50. The plane reportedly departed at 5:10 p.m. GMT for Tripoli, issued a distress signal regarding an emergency landing in Haymana at 5:52 p.m., after which all contact was lost. "A distress message regarding an emergency landing in the Haymana area was received from the aircraft crew, and subsequently, contact could not be restored," the minister wrote on his X social media page.

The NTV channel earlier reported the crash with the preliminary reason cited as a technical malfunction. Its debris is scattered over a large area.