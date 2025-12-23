Trump calls The New York Times ‘threat to national security’

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that The New York Times is a serious threat to the country’s national security and its spreading of fakes should be stopped.

"The failing New York Times and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations are a serious threat to the national security of our nation," the US leader said in a Truth Social post. He accused the newspaper of "left, unhinged behavior." According to Trump, it is necessary to put an end to "fake articles and opinions."

The US president also pointed out that The New York Times is "a true enemy of the people."

Trump previously filed a lawsuit demanding that The New York Times pay him 15 billion dollars. He accused the newspaper of openly supporting his 2024 presidential election rival, Kamala Harris, who was then serving as US vice president, as well as of slandering him and his family members and entourage.