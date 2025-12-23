MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Alexander Stepanov, a military analyst at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), has dismissed recent reports by the Associated Press alleging that Russia is developing a new anti-satellite weapon designed to disable Elon Musk's Starlink constellation. In an interview with TASS, Stepanov described these claims as morally, technologically, and historically unfounded and a deliberate attempt to undermine Russia’s military and space programs.

"The fabrication by the Associated Press appears aimed at discrediting Russia's strategic military plans, including those related to space security. The article describes a system purportedly capable of releasing shrapnel clouds to destroy satellite constellations at specific altitudes and orbits. This depiction bears no relation to the current state of Russian technological development and is an unfounded smear," Stepanov stated.

He further argued that such disinformation campaigns serve to hinder Russia’s peaceful space exploration efforts and to block its advancements in space defense. Stepanov emphasized that Russia’s Aerospace Forces are equipped with sophisticated anti-satellite systems, including the S-500 missile system - designed to intercept targets in low Earth orbit - and the Nudol (A-235) anti-missile and anti-space defense system, which has demonstrated its capability to destroy targets at various altitudes.

Regarding Starlink, Stepanov pointed out that while initially presented as a humanitarian project, it has increasingly been recognized for its strategic military applications - such as controlling, navigating, and guiding precision weapons used by the Ukrainian armed forces. Additionally, Reuters reported in March that SpaceX had developed a network of classified Starshield spy satellites in partnership with US intelligence agencies. These developments are under constant scrutiny by the Russian military-industrial complex, which is actively devising countermeasures capable of neutralizing entire satellite constellations at specific altitudes.

The expert also highlighted emerging technologies based on new physical principles, such as highly focused electromagnetic radiation capable of disabling satellites’ electronics, causing them to malfunction and burn up in the upper atmosphere. Laser weapon systems - some orbit-based - are also under development, with the potential to selectively disable or destroy high-value spacecraft, including so-called inspector satellites.

Media campaign’s aims

On the broader media landscape, Stepanov criticized Western outlets for spreading misinformation about Russia’s military programs. "This is part of a longstanding pattern where Western media, often at the request of the military-industrial complex, seeks to tarnish Russia’s technological progress," he explained. "By propagating false narratives, they aim to mask their own technological lag and undermine Russia and China’s advancements."