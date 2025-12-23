Around 167,000 combat veterans already back from SMO zone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Approximately 167,000 combat veterans have returned from the zone of the special military operation, the head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for Public Projects, Sergey Novikov, said at a meeting of the central headquarters of the "People’s Front."

"Currently, 167,000 veterans of the special military operation have returned to civilian life. 167,000 is already not a small number, but we all wish for victory. If victory comes tomorrow, several times more will return," Novikov said.

He added that the integration of special military operation veterans into civilian life is one of the main challenges facing authorities at all levels and a comfortable environment for the fighters’ return must be created.

At the end of June, it was reported that about 137,000 participants in the special military operation had already returned home from the front.