None of BRICS members wants to leave association — Brazilian ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. None of BRICS member states intend to leave the association, Brazil’s ambassador to Russia, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos, said in an interview with TASS, adding that there is a long list of countries wishing to join it.

"I think that first of all, when we talk about BRICS, it is important to emphasize that this association is not against any country or group of countries. It is a platform based on political and economic cooperation between participants, aimed both at their own benefit and at the benefit of the countries of the global South and the international community as a whole," he said.

BRICS is a constructive force in strengthening a multipolar world order that is becoming increasingly inclusive and democratic, the diplomat noted. "As for statements about a possible withdrawal of countries from BRICS, as far as I know, not a single country has expressed such an intention. On the contrary, there is a long list of countries wishing to join BRICS," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that his threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries had had an effect, adding that the countries intend to leave the group due to US tariffs.