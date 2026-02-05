Ukraine was first to attack Russian power facilities — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Ukraine and not Russia was the first to start strikes against power installations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT television.

"We never started such actions. Exactly Ukrainians were the first to start striking power and other civilian installations, including residential houses, stores and hospitals," the minister stressed.

Attempts continue to put forward new requirements and demands against Russia in the settlement of the conflict with Ukraine, Lavrov noted.

"Ukraine continues to be ‘reshuffled,’ I mean the Ukrainian settlement, attributing to it some new aspects looking like new and new conditions and demands against Russia," the minister added.