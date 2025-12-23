US Powerball national lottery jackpot reaches $1.7 billion

NEW YORK, December 23. /TASS/. The jackpot of one of the most popular lotteries in the United States, Powerball, has grown to $1.7 billion, according to the lottery’s website.

On Monday, the latest lottery draw did not produce a winner, after which the Powerball jackpot increased. It is noted that a winner could be announced as early as Wednesday, when the next draw takes place.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history, amounting to $2.04 billion, was drawn on November 7, 2022. The winner at that time was California resident Edwin Castro, who, after tax payments, received just under $1 billion.