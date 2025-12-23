Iraq says Iran stops gas supplies due to 'extraordinary circumstances'

RABAT, December 23. /TASS/. Iran has severed gas supplies to neighboring Iraq, citing "extraordinary circumstances," Iraq’s Electric Power Ministry said.

"The Iranian side sent a telegram to the Iraqi Energy Ministry informing it of a full cessation of gas supplies due to extraordinary circumstances," said Ahmed Musa, head of the Iraqi ministry's press service, as quoted by INA news agency. The exact circumstances are not specified.

Musa noted that Iraq "has taken emergency measures to prevent a crisis at power plants until gas supplies resume." He explained that the Energy Ministry together with the Iraqi Oil Ministry "has switched to using alternative fuels so as not to interrupt supply to power plants." According to him, electricity production in the country is "under control."

However, Musa said that some power generation plants "suffered because of the fuel shortages, some power units were shut down, the load on the power plant decreased, which affected the power system’s ability to operate at full."

The United States has repeatedly refused to extend Baghdad's permission for Iraq to import electricity from Iran, which is under US sanctions. The Iraqi government said that the country still "has no alternative to importing gas from Iran," which currently generates about a third of the electricity consumed in Iraq. In late October, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said the country intends to achieve natural gas full self-sufficiency in 2028.