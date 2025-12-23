Platinum price on Nymex hits March 2008 high

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for January 2026 delivery has surpassed $2,300 per troy ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) for the first time since March 4, 2008, having gained 10%, according to trading data.

The precious metal price was up by 10.14% at $2,301.2 per troy ounce. Later the platinum price extended gains to 10.2% as it traded at $2,302.5 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of palladium futures for March 2026 delivery on Nymex was up by 6.83% at $1,970.5 per troy ounce.