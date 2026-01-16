South Africa's largest game reserve closed due to flooding

PRETORIA, January 17. /TASS/. South Africa's largest game reserve, Kruger National Park, is closed due to flooding that has threatened the lives of tourists and holidaymakers, the local SABC radio reported.

The reserve's administration has closed it to visitors until further notice, according to the report. Over 600 people were evacuated from the reserve's most flood-damaged areas on the previous day. Helicopters were used, among other things. No injuries were reported.

Heavy rainfall has been battering the north and east of South Africa for the second week. This has caused numerous rivers to swell in the provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Limpopo regional authorities announced on Friday that flooding had killed nine people in the province.

Kruger National Park straddles both provinces. Roads are flooded in it, having made travel impossible. Food shortages have arisen in several areas.