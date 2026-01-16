More than half of Americans assess Trump’s first year in office negatively

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. Slightly more than half of Americans assess President Donald Trump’s first year of his second office term negatively, according to a poll conducted by SSRS for CNN.

Thus, 55% of those polled think that Trump’s policy has worsened the economic situation in the country, while 32% of respondents described the current situation as positive. As many as 37% of respondents believe that Trump prioritizes public interests over his personal ones and 32% think that he understands ordinary people’s problems.

According to CNN, nine out of ten Republican Party supporters approve of the president’s activities, citing his migration policy as evidence of his efficiency.

The poll was conducted from January 9 through 12 among 1,209 respondents.

Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2025. Previously, he held the presidential office in 2017-2021.