Russia awaited in global driverless system markets — Putin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia should develop exports of driverless systems and capture its place in the large global market, President Vladimir Putin said.

There is a need to scale up exports of advanced products and reach global markets in order to create the really strong and cost efficient industry of driverless systems, he noted.

"It is very large, this international market. We are awaited there, I assure you, I simply know that. All our friends, our partners told us about that," Putin stressed. "Customs and other procedures should be made as comfortable as possible for national companies, so that they can withstand tough competition with foreign manufacturers," he added.