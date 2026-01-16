Cuban officer downs US helicopter during US operation in Caracas — Cuban president

HAVANA, January 16. /TASS/. Jorge Marquez, a Cuban lieutenant colonel, downed a US helicopter during the United States’ aggression against Venezuela, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Lieutenant Colonel Jorge Marquez downed a helicopter and took out who knows how many of its crew, as he continued fighting despite a wounded leg and losing a lot of blood. This clash, it's courage at its finest," he said at a rally in memory of Cuban soldiers killed during the US operation against Venezuela, held in front of the US embassy in Havana.

Cuban servicemen offered fierce resistance to the prevailing enemy, he said, adding that even US officials couldn’t help but "acknowledge the bravery" of these soldiers.

"No matter how much they try to extol their soldiers in helmets and body armor, with night vision devices, backed by planes, helicopters, and swarms of drones, amid deliberate power outages, the Delta terrorists' assault was not the ‘cakewalk’ they are trying to sell to the world," the Cuban leader added.

US operation

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president. Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.

On Thursday, the bodies of 32 Cuban soldiers who had died during the US operation in Venezuela, were taken to the island. The farewell ceremony, led by Cuban revolutionary leader Raul Castro, was held at Havana’s Jose Marti airport. Commemorative events are being held in Havana and then will continue in other provinces and municipalities.