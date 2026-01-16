India’s IIT Madras researchers develop innovative ramjet-propelled artillery shells

NEW DELHI, January 16. /TASS/. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has developed ramjet-propelled artillery shells with a range of up to 70 kilometers.

According to the institute’s press release, the new 155mm ammunition will significantly enhance the Indian Army’s firepower. The shells will increase the firing range of field howitzers by 50% and enhance the army’s capabilities without the need for new guns or complex and costly missile systems.

According to the IIT Madras researchers, they have succeeded in creating the world’s first ramjet-propelled shells as part of the government’s "Self-Reliant India" initiative. These munitions have successfully passed qualification tests and can be produced for the Indian-designed and manufactured ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) 155-mm towed howitzers.