Lavrov, Oman’s top diplomat push for preventing use of force against Iran — MFA

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, underlined the need to stop any interference in Iran's internal affairs, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a phone call between the two top diplomats.

"The conversation focused on a major escalation of tensions around Iran, being artificially fueled from the outside, that is fraught with a broader regional conflict," the ministry said. "The two foreign ministers noted the importance of preventing such a negative scenario. They underlined the need to stop any interference in internal affairs of sovereign nations which is a gross violation of fundamental norms and principles of the UN Charter," the ministry added.

As the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Yemen, they agreed "to intensify collective efforts for the sake of creating favorable conditions toward a broader inter-Yemeni dialogue under the aegis of the United Nations involving interested regional players," according to Russia’s MFA.

The two ministers also considered "some practical issues of developing multi-faceted Russian-Omani relations further, based on agreements reached following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman in Moscow in April 2025," the ministry concluded.