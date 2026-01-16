Russia lags behind some countries in terms of autonomous transport — Putin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia is so far behind certain countries in terms of autonomous transport, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Important steps were made but we still significantly lag behind certain other countries in this sphere. For example, robotic taxis are engaged and carry passengers in certain cities of the world not as part of individual experiments but in mass numbers," Putin said.

"Certain countries have reached full sovereignty in producing all the components for autonomous equipment," the head of state noted. "It is even more important," the Russian leader stressed.