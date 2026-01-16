Israeli defense minister confirms military continues demolishing buildings in Gaza

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the military continues to destroy structures in Gaza despite the ceasefire, as part of measures to eliminate underground tunnels used by armed radicals.

Responding to a New York Times report that satellite images show over 2,500 buildings destroyed post-ceasefire, Katz wrote on social media X: "I commend the Israel Defense Forces soldiers for their actions." He stated the goal is to "destroy the deadly underground terrorist infrastructure that Hamas built beneath the homes of Gaza residents and all the buildings above them in order to eliminate threats to the residents of the Negev and the State of Israel." "This is what we have done, and this is what we will do. We will continue to ensure Israel's security," he reiterated.

According to the publication mentioned by the minister, under the terms of the concluded agreement, Israel withdrew its troops behind a certain boundary in the Gaza Strip but retained control over approximately half of the enclave’s territory. Most buildings and infrastructure facilities, including tunnels, were destroyed in areas controlled by Israel. Additionally, Israeli forces destroyed dozens of structures beyond the demarcation line in the Hamas-controlled zone.

The NYT noted that in one of the districts, groups of undamaged buildings were still visible in images several months ago. Now, this area "has largely been reduced to wasteland." In all districts of eastern Gaza controlled by Israel, entire neighborhoods were destroyed, along with agricultural land and greenhouses, the publication states.

On October 9, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The next day a ceasefire came into effect. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to a Yellow Line, retaining more than 50% of the enclave’s territory under their control.

Phase two envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures. It also envisages the demolition of tunnels and weapon production sites, handover of heavy weaponry and the creation of a police force.