Trump declares readiness to end ninth war, conflict in Yemen

LONDON, January 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to engage in resolving the conflict between Saudi Arabia and separatists in Yemen.

"I guess that’s another war we’ll have to deal with. We’ll call it number nine," he said in an interview with The Daily Mail newspaper.

Trump previously claimed that the US had stopped eight wars since his return to the White House.

The situation in Yemen escalated in early December 2025 after chairman of the Southern Transitional Council loyal to the UAE Aidarous al-Zoubaidi established control over the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahrah. In response, the republic's authorities cancelled the joint defense agreement with the UAE and requested military assistance from the Saudi-led coalition. According to media outlets close to the separatists, the kingdom's air force carried out a series of strikes on positions of the Southern Transitional Council. On January 11, Yemeni authorities announced that government forces had regained control of the southern and eastern provinces, including the temporary capital of Aden.