Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated five communities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of January 10-16, including Zakotnoye and Zhovtnevoye over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Komarovka in the Sumy Region through well-coordinated operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Zakotnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Zhovtnevoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

During the week, "Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlements of Belogorye and Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry reported.

Russia delivers one massive, six combined strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and energy facilities over the week, the ministry reported.

"On January 10-16, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, fuel depots, military airfields, workshops for the production and sites for the storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,345 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,345 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 92 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 23 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,340 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,340 personnel, a tank, 16 armored combat vehicles, 132 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 26 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,140 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 42 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,140 personnel, two tanks, 42 armored combat vehicles, 105 motor vehicles and 22 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 18 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,835 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,835 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 30 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continue active offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and five National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,835 personnel, three tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 60 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 30 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, three assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,665 personnel, 30 armored combat vehicles, 74 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 370 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 370 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 370 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, 74 motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 12 ammunition and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian troops destroy five rocket launchers, including HIMARS system over week

Russian troops destroyed five multiple rocket launchers, including a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the week, the ministry reported.

"Attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed five multiple rocket launchers, including a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,138 Ukrainian UAVs, 31 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,138 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 31 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 31 guided aerial bombs, 21 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three Neptune long-range missiles and 1,138 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 109,344 unmanned aerial vehicles, 645 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,154 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,642 multiple rocket launchers, 32,613 field artillery guns and mortars and 51,993 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.