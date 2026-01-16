MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged that there is disagreement on a number of issues with the United States.

"We’re just not on the same page on several issues," he said at a news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Kiev.

Zelensky continues to insist that Ukraine field 800,000 soldiers while admitting that Kiev cannot afford such an army. "We need money to maintain this army, to keep the number at 800,000 [troops] - these are not just words but a specific sum, a specific amount, for a specific number of years. And Ukraine will not have these funds in its budget," he added.

Zelensky expects that an $800 billion bilateral reconstruction agreement could be signed in Davos at the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum on January 19-23 following talks in the United States, to which a Ukrainian delegation has already departed.

On January 15, US President Donald Trump said that the settlement of the Ukraine conflict is stuck in the mud because of Kiev’s position. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin agreed with Trump that it was Zelensky who was hindering the Ukraine peace process.